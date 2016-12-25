- As seen above, NJPW posted a video for Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega's match at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 11 show on January 4, 2017. While that match will be for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Tetsuya Naito will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWPG Intercontinental Championship, their video is below.

- On his Instagram, Joey Ryan mentioned how in his 16 year wrestling career, he was doing his first ever Christmas show. He (and his wife, Laura James) wrestled at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on DDT's NEVER MIND 2016 show.

It's Christmas morning here in Japan and @lauraclarejames and I are at Korakuen Hall getting ready to wrestle. For the first time in my 16 years in wrestling, I have a show on Christmas Day!

- In the spirit of keeping things very politically correct, Kenny Omega tweeted out the following:

Whether you believe in stuff or don't, have a good day. Or don't. (Being politically correct is tough...) — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 25, 2016

