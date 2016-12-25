- As seen above, during their "Miracle of 34th Street Fight" Randy Orton decided to take a break from beating up David Otunga to enjoy a Christmas cookie. Orton proceed to put a wreath around Otunga's neck, say "Ho, ho, ho!" and throw him into a tree.
- Many WWE Superstars have headed to Instagram to share their holiday cheer, here's a sample of them:
Cesaro
I started my journey on this day, Christmas Eve 2000 in front of a handful of people in Essen Germany. If you have a dream, follow it with all your heart, don't let anything stop you. Not even Christmas ??. I'll be back in a ring in 2 days and can't wait. Love what you do #ChampionTeam #RAW Happy Holidays! #??life
Karl Anderson
James Ellsworth
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan
Rusev
Johnny Gargano
