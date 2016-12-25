- As seen above, during their "Miracle of 34th Street Fight" Randy Orton decided to take a break from beating up David Otunga to enjoy a Christmas cookie. Orton proceed to put a wreath around Otunga's neck, say "Ho, ho, ho!" and throw him into a tree.

- Many WWE Superstars have headed to Instagram to share their holiday cheer, here's a sample of them:

Cesaro

Karl Anderson





Merry Christmas from #TheClub A photo posted by Karl (@karlandersonwwe) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:27am PST

James Ellsworth

Merry Christmas Everyone!! A photo posted by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:02pm PST

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

??????? #specialtimeofyear A photo posted by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:39pm PST

Rusev

New Merch..... crushing it #christmas A photo posted by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Johnny Gargano

Merry Christmas to all. A photo posted by Johnny Gargano (@thejohnnygargano) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:47am PST

