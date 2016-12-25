- As seen above, during their "Miracle of 34th Street Fight" Randy Orton decided to take a break from beating up David Otunga to enjoy a Christmas cookie. Orton proceed to put a wreath around Otunga's neck, say "Ho, ho, ho!" and throw him into a tree.

John Cena's Amazing Christmas Sweater (Photo), WWE Fury (Video), BOLA 2016 Added To PWG DVD Sale
See Also
John Cena's Amazing Christmas Sweater (Photo), WWE Fury (Video), BOLA 2016 Added To PWG DVD Sale

- Many WWE Superstars have headed to Instagram to share their holiday cheer, here's a sample of them:

Cesaro


Karl Anderson

Merry Christmas from #TheClub

A photo posted by Karl (@karlandersonwwe) on


James Ellsworth

Merry Christmas Everyone!!

A photo posted by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on


Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

??????? #specialtimeofyear

A photo posted by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on


Rusev

New Merch..... crushing it #christmas

A photo posted by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on


Johnny Gargano

Merry Christmas to all.

A photo posted by Johnny Gargano (@thejohnnygargano) on


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles