- As seen above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talk about the weirdest gifts they've ever received. For Daniel, one of them was from Brie, she thought it was a stuffed Koala Bear, but it was florescent green and something different completely. For Brie, one of the gifts was handmade soap that she received from Bryan. Earlier in the week, John Cena and Nikki Bella put out a video of their weirdest gifts.

WWE recently posted a gallery of "WWE Superstars dressed as Santa." The list included John Cena, Steve Austin, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Tajiri, and many others.

- WWE also posted their best Instagram photos of the week. This week's group included: Becky Lynch, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and The Rock.

