Source: Hannibal TV

Former WCW Champion "Big Van Vader" recently spoke to Hannibal TV to discuss his issues with former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, and respond to defamatory comments made about him by Sonnen. You can check out the highlights here:

"I had never heard of this guy, I've been in the business for 40 something odd years now, I've done podcasts. I've done Stone Cold's podcast and JR's podcast and so on and so on and so on. Obviously I'm doing this interview now so I'm open to interviews, it's not like I didn't want to go on his show. He called me up and he's like 'Hey I'm so and so' and yeah, like who are you? I had no idea who this guy was. Not a clue. I had never heard of him, and maybe I should apologize for that because according to him he's a big deal. I couldn't even tell yeah what state he's from. Not only are you talking out of schooled but you're a liar, so I'm calling you a liar."

Chael saying that he may have been drunk when they were speaking to one another:

"I haven't drank in 15 years, I quit drinking 15 years ago. I'm a big man, I could drink a lot when I drank, but it's been 15 years. That of all the things he called me, that's the one thing that bothers me. If I'm tired at time because of the 100 plus concussions I've received over --. I started playing football at 8 years old, I remember getting concussions when I was 10 and 12, then 14 and 15 going into Jr. High and High School and College and Professional Football. You'd think all those concussions right there would be more than enough. Would be 10 times too many for a lifetime, but then add on 30 plus year of wrestling. All the chair shots and all the head shots. I think if he's saying I slur my words at a time where I get tired -- I do. I have to enunciate better and usually when I'm talking to someone on the phone maybe I was tired and it was late."

Chael saying the only reason he can't kick Vader's ass is because he's a dinosaur:

"It's no secret I'm having some health problems. But I'll leave it at that, I'm 6'4 barefoot, I'm 365 pounds, I can still bench press over 450, and if this kid, this little boy -- I would actually take it a step further and say that I would break a long standing rule that I've had that I don't pick on little people. Maybe a dinosaur is appropriate, but some of the other things like 'dumb'. I may slur my words from time to time from the concussions and all the hits to the head but I got a degree from the 16th ranked business school in the country, University Of Colorado. If this guy wants to come to a Boulder, Colorado I have a ring and we can get in it and see if he can beat me up. Because I would shove his head so far up his you know what and send him back home. That little boy would get spanked, I'd turn him over my knee and spank him. And that's the bottom line. So Kell you heard me, come on down to Boulder. It's 7,000 feet you'll enjoy the altitude."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.