The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curtis Axel and Goldust (w/R-Truth) make their entrances as Tom Philips, Austin Aries and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Goldust hits a shoulder block on Axel. Goldust ducks a clothesline attempt by Axel before hitting a powerslam. Goldust hits an arm drag before locking in an armlock on Axel. Axel knees Goldust in the midsection. Goldust hits another arm drag, Axel rolls out of the ring. Axel climbs up to the apron before punching Goldust and sending him into the turnbuckle. Axel clotheslines Goldust. Axel connects with a dropkick to Goldust. Axel sends Goldust into the corner and stomps him several times. Axel locks in a shoulder submission, Goldust fights out of it. Goldust avoids a dropkick attempt by Axel prior to pinning him for a two count. Goldust hits a spinebuster on Axel. Goldust clotheslines Axel. Goldust hits a spinning face buster on Axel, before striking him several times. Goldust hits another power slam on Axel before pinning him for a two count. Goldust hits a spinning neck breaker on Axel. Goldust pins Axel for the win.

Winner: Goldust

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag-Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods) defeating Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico).

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bayley defeating RAW Women's Champion Charlotte.

Tony Nese and Lince Dorado make their entrances.

Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese

Nese hits a modified slam on Dorado. Dorado rolls up Nese for a one count. Dorado hits a head scissors on Nese. Dorado connects with a boot to Nese. Dorado hits a pair of arm drags on Nese before locking in an armlock. Nese sends Dorado to the ropes. Dorado hits another arm drag before locking in another arm lock on Nese. Nese sends Dorado into the second rope before hitting a back breaker. Dorado rolls out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Nese sends Dorado into the turnbuckles prior to pinning him for a one count as we return from the commercial. Nese sends Dorado into the corner again before pinning him for a two count. Nese locks in a waist lock on Dorado, Dorado fights out of it. Dorado hits a hurricanrana on Nese. Nese briefly rolls to the outside. Nese comes back in and clotheslines Dorado. Nese strikes Dorado several times before pinning him for a two count. Dorado hits a jawbreaker on Nese. Dorado strikes Nese with his knee. Dorado does a back handspring into a stunner on Nese, which sends him out of the ring. Dorado hits a diving headbutt over the top rope on Nese. Dorado rolls Nese into the ring before ascending the turnbuckle. Dorado hits a cross body on Nese before pinning him for a two count. Dorado hits a spinning kick on Nese before climbing to the top turnbuckle again. Nese strikes Dorado before throwing him off the top turnbuckle. Nese hits a 450 splash on Dorado. Nese pins Dorado for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

A recap from RAW's main event is shown to close the show featuring United States Champion Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeating Universal Champion Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho by disqualification after an interference from Braun Strowman.

