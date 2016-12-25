- The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting RAW General Manager Mick Foley, as seen in the video above.
- WWE Superstar Rusev is turning 31 years old today. Rusev commented on the special day on Twitter, wishing both himself and Jesus Christ a Happy Birthday:
Happy birthday to Jesus ........ and me of course. Merry MACHKA— Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) December 25, 2016
