- The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting RAW General Manager Mick Foley, as seen in the video above.

Enzo Amore will be on Facebook Live this Monday at 3pm ET, which is presented by Champs Sports.

- WWE Superstar Rusev is turning 31 years old today. Rusev commented on the special day on Twitter, wishing both himself and Jesus Christ a Happy Birthday:

Happy birthday to Jesus ........ and me of course. Merry MACHKA — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) December 25, 2016

