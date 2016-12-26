Yesterday, you sent in your nominations for the "Tag Team of the Year," here are the top four nominees. Please vote in the poll below to decide the winner, then in the "Comments" section send in a nomination for "Woman of the Year."

We're nearing the end of 2016 and that means it's time for WrestlingINC's "Best of 2016" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can vote for in our "Comments" section below. The complete list of winners will then be revealed on the site on Friday, December 30th. Here are the categories and the day they will be posted on:

Friday, Dec. 23 - Breakout Star of the Year

Saturday, Dec. 24 - Feud of the Year

Sunday, Dec. 25 - Tag Team of the Year

Monday, Dec. 26 - Woman of the Year

Tuesday, Dec. 27 - Event of the Year

Wednesday, Dec. 28 - Match of the Year

Thursday, Dec. 29 - Wrestler of the Year

The category for today is the "Woman of the Year." You can vote for a wrestler, valet, ring announcer, any woman that worked in the wrestling business this year. Please enter your choice in the comments section below. A new wrinkle this year is the top four choices in the comments will then be put into a poll and in the next day's "Sound Off" article, you will vote on the winner for that category.

If you would like to look back, here are the winners from 2015 and also the winners from 2014.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.