Source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T

On episode 90 of Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T praised current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens as being a hard worker and he called current WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte as one of his all-time favorites.

During the podcast, Booker T put over Kevin Owens as being a hard worker.

"Kevin Owens, I must say Canada has an awesome representative. This kid goes out and he works. He works hard. Every single time he goes out there, he's an awesome performer. He puts it on the line. Some of the stuff that he [has] taken, such as the powerbomb on the edge of the ladder with Sami Zayn, was something I thought should have killed him. This guy is going to go out there and give you your money's worth."

Also, Booker T shared that Charlotte is one of his all-time favorites and that she is so sweet backstage, but really turns it on when she performs.

"Charlotte, she is one of my favorites of all-time. I mean, she's such a sweet girl behind-the-scenes, but when they turn the red light on, baby, she goes out there and she walks it just like she talks it. She goes out there and gives you an awesome, awesome show. She'll throw caution to the wind in a heartbeat."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

