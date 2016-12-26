- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video looking at the most memorable WWE debuts of the past year. AJ Styles WWE debut at The Royal Rumble this past January topped the list, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT, Finn Balor on RAW, Bayley and Enzo & Cass.

- Karl Anderson posted a photo with his "hot Asian wife" yesterday wishing everyone "a beautiful day", as seen below:

Have a beautiful day!

?????? pic.twitter.com/F5w5y7q2Jv — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 25, 2016

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.