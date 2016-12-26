- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video looking at the most memorable WWE debuts of the past year. AJ Styles WWE debut at The Royal Rumble this past January topped the list, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT, Finn Balor on RAW, Bayley and Enzo & Cass.

- WWE deleted their recent poll which asked which WWE star fans wanted to headline WrestleMania. AJ Styles was running away with the poll before it was deleted, with The Undertaker a distant second.

Karl Anderson On If They Would Have Taken New Names In WWE, If He Has Creative Freedom, More
Karl Anderson On If They Would Have Taken New Names In WWE, If He Has Creative Freedom, More

- Karl Anderson posted a photo with his "hot Asian wife" yesterday wishing everyone "a beautiful day", as seen below:


