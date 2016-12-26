Source: ESPN

Triple H recently spoke with ESPN on a number of topics regarding NXT and its future. Here are some of the highlights:

"One of the things that's funny to me -- I always laugh at it -- is when people say to me, 'I watch Nakamura every week in NXT. I don't know why they don't put him on Raw so I can watch him on Raw every week.' You're getting to see him, right? You're getting to see him doing what he does, in a big way. The opportunities are there. He's got that clean path now to get here, when he gets here he might go there, he might go back."

The future of NXT:

"We say that it's developmental, but at the same time it's a third brand -- 200 events this year, specials and the weekly show itself which are one of the most popular things on the Network. I think over the years you're gonna begin to see Raw is its own brand, SmackDown is its own brand, NXT -- you're gonna see people move around. It's no longer gonna be just, this guy got called up, it's gonna be maybe 'this guy got moved over, she got moved here,' and see that transference of talent."

Finn Balor:

"Guys have things to learn along the way. Unless you've done this, you can't understand the difference in what the television product is at a WrestleMania level, to a Raw level, to an NXT level. We're trying to create that product. Finn Bálor is a guy that came in from an indie group -- so successful, a great in-ring performer, but had never really talked much. The first NXT event we did, he looked at me afterwards and was like, 'Dude, my mind is blown, because I never once thought where cameras were, or any of the other things that we do.'"

Triple H also talked about how they are trying to get wrestlers "TV ready" earlier on in their WWE careers. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

