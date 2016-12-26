As noted, John Cena will make his WWE return at tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He will face Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship.

Cena has been out of action since this past October to film the second season of American Grit.

Below is the updated card for tonight's live event. We would appreciate a report for the show, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater

* Steel Cage Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch

* Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto

* Nikki Bella vs. Carmella

* Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins & The Vaudevillains

