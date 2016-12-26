As noted, John Cena will make his WWE return at tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He will face Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship.
Below is the updated card for tonight's live event. We would appreciate a report for the show, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater
* Steel Cage Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch
* Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto
* Nikki Bella vs. Carmella
* Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins & The Vaudevillains
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.