The final WWE RAW of 2016 takes place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Who will face Braun Strowman's wrath?
* Can Chris Jericho overcome his fear of heights before Royal Rumble?
* Is Bayley our next Raw Women's Champion?
* Will Neville's callous new attitude continue to pay off?
* How will Enzo Amore & Big Cass retaliate against Rusev and Jinder Mahal?
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.