The final WWE RAW of 2016 takes place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Who will face Braun Strowman's wrath?

* Can Chris Jericho overcome his fear of heights before Royal Rumble?

* Is Bayley our next Raw Women's Champion?

* Will Neville's callous new attitude continue to pay off?

* How will Enzo Amore & Big Cass retaliate against Rusev and Jinder Mahal?

