- WWE looks at Samoa Joe and John Cena training & competing together at California's Ultimate Pro Wrestling years ago.

- Former WWE star Dennis "Mideon" Knight turns 48 years old today.

- Former WWE Champion Batista wrote the following in response to a fan who tweeted about a possible Batista vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 33 with actor Vin Diesel as the special referee:

The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious! https://t.co/iOsFh3sZN9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 25, 2016

