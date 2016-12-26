- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have narrowed down their top 5 favorite baby names as they expect their first baby girl together next year - Brynn, Braden, Branch, Birdie and Bridgette. They discuss the names in this new video.
- SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella will be among the WWE Superstars making their Madison Square Garden debuts at tonight's WWE live event in New York City, featuring the ring return of John Cena. Carmella, who is scheduled to wrestle Nikki Bella, tweeted the following on her MSG debut:
Got to sleep at my parents house last night, now a workout in my hometown gym then off to wrestle at @TheGarden for the 1st time! PINCH MEEE— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) December 26, 2016
