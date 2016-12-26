Lilian Garcia said today that her father, U.S. Army Retired Lt Colonel - Eduardo Garcia, lost his battle with cancer on Christmas Day.

She made the announcement in a post on Instagram and Facebook

On Aug. 1, Garcia announced her departure from WWE due to wanting to care for him during his battle with bladder cancer and multiple myeloma. She returned for one night on Dec. 14 at Tribute to the Troops, where she kicked off the show with "The Star-Spangled Banner." She dedicated the performance to her dad and watched it with him on TV when the program aired on the USA Network the following night.

Thank you!!! Can't quite believe all the love & compliments that have been pouring in!! Means so much! https://t.co/GU0yltNgZp pic.twitter.com/Wv13I7KvLF — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) December 16, 2016

TY all 4 ur amazing comments! Sang 4 our Troops & my Veteran father! Got so choked up on the word Free. Ur ??? means SO much! ?? #troops — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) December 15, 2016

Anthem just played in California & I just got to watch it with my dad. Couldn't get thru it w/o ??. Most special moment EVER ???? #troops — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) December 15, 2016

