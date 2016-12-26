- Above is a new Cricket Wireless ad with Dolph Ziggler and his selfies.

- USA Today has named The Rock their "2016 Movie Person of the Year." Below is their article and a response from The Great One:

- As seen below, Triple H tweeted a new logo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that kicks off next month:

A tournament to crown the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion..

LIVE from Blackpool, England January 14th & 15th on @WWENetwork. #AreYouReady pic.twitter.com/WkLhMjonQn — Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2016

