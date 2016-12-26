Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- The final WWE RAW of 2016 opens with a look back at Braun Strowman from last week. We get the RAW opening video.

- We're live from Chicago as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie welcomes us. Fans chant for CM Punk. Stephanie says if they can keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds longer, they'll last 1 second longer than Punk. Stephanie goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins wants Triple H but that's not happening tonight, he's busy running the company. Rollins says he came for a fight and wants Braun Strowman tonight. This brings out WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. Fans boo and some chant "please don't talk" at Reigns. More Punk chants. Reigns also wants Braun. Rollins tells him to get to the back of the line but they get hype about teaming up and taking out Braun like they used to do. Stephanie mentions SmackDown being in the same building tomorrow and a certain someone being in the area. Stephanie proposes a one-night reunion of The Shield and Chicago gets excited. Stephanie shuts them down and says that won't be happening but if Rollins wants a fight so bad, he will face Braun tonight. She also announces Reigns vs. an opponent of her choosing with his title on the line. Stephanie says we're going to kick RAW off with a Tag Team Title rematch right now. The music hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to a pop.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Baclk from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. It will be Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston representing The New Day tonight. The match starts with Kofi and Woods unloading on Sheamus with double team moves to take control. Cesaro comes back in to regain control and we go to commercial with Woods selling a leg injury on the floor.

