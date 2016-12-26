- WWE did not upload a RAW Pre-show for tonight but below is video of The Shining Stars trying to con WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund until Bo Dallas and Darren Young show up.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado

* Titus O'Neil vs. Darren Young

Full Main Event spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As seen on tonight's RAW from Chicago, Stephanie McMahon opened the show and was quickly met with CM Punk chants from the crowd. Stephanie responded:

"If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you'd last one second longer than Punk did."

Stephanie was referring to Punk losing his UFC debut to Mickey Gall in 2 minutes and 14 seconds earlier this year.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.