- The first episode of UFC 207 "Embedded" has been released ahead of Friday's fight card. The event features Ronda Rousey challenging Amanda Nunes for the female bantamweight title and Cody Garbrandt challenging Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight belt. It all takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the video above, Garbrandt and Cruz both go shopping, while Nunes and her girlfriend, fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff, seek out a Christmas tree.

- A key bout scheduled for UFC 207 is now off, as the Nevada Athletic Commission will not approve Cain Velasquez for his fight with Fabricio Werdum this Friday night. The two were scheduled for a title-eliminator in the heavyweight division, but after Velasquez confirmed he will need back surgery immediately following the bout, the NAC called it off.

Werdum asked for a replacement, but on short notice, the UFC was unable to come up with one. The two former heavyweight champions met once before, with the Brazilian claiming the victory.

