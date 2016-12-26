- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.
- As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday's RAW in Tampa:
What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
One #RoyalRumble Match entrant is looking for REVENGE Jan. 29 at The @AlamoDome: #TheBeast @BrockLesnar!! #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2IvNSlxmra— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
