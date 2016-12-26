- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.

Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for tonight's RAW, the final RAW of 2016.

- As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday's RAW in Tampa:

What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.