- Ring of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux made her WWE RAW debut on tonight's show from Chicago. Wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, Scarlett was interviewed by Charly Caruso at ringside before losing a quick match to Nia Jax. Above is video from the loss in Scarlett's hometown.

- The official theme song for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is "Blow Your Mind" by Ohana Bam.

- Enzo Amore tweeted this photo of a nasty bruise he suffered at the hands of Rusev and Jinder Mahal in the sensitivity training segment last week on RAW:

Sensitivity class my ass. Rusev & Swipe left: No back bone. ?? Boneless. ??Chicken tenders.?? pic.twitter.com/77ATIEebqi — Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) December 27, 2016

