Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match has been announced for next week's WWE RAW from Tampa, Florida. The match comes after Sami defeated Braun in a 10-minute time limit match at "Roadblock: End of The Line" earlier this month.
"Next week, when I face @iLikeSamiZayn, I want him in a #LastManStanding Match!" - @BraunStrowman #RAW pic.twitter.com/N4DAzGfykM— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 27, 2016
#RAW Commissioner @StephMcMahon wants @BraunStrowman to use @WWERollins as an example for @iLikeSamiZayn TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xOh5nQKGra— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
