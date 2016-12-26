Neville will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann on tomorrow's edition of 205 Live on the WWE Network, with the title on the line.
205 Live will also feature Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in the first-ever "Gentlemen's Duel" this week.
Below are videos from Neville's challenge and the post-match beatdown he delivered to Swann:
.@WWENeville lays down the challenge to #Cruiserweight Champion @GottaGetSwann for #205Live tomorrow night. #RAW #KingOfTheCruiserweights pic.twitter.com/buJ586bgXF— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
After @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @GottaGetSwann accepts @WWENeville's challenge for #205Live, Neville ambushes the champ on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/ZrCiEIsxW3— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
