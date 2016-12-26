As seen on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, there was a backstage segment featuring Bayley giving Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear and discussing how much Dusty meant to her, which you can watch in the video above. After Bayley left, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows arrived and Anderson ripped the head off of the bear.

Cody Rhodes reacted to the segment on his Twitter, writing:

Not gonna' say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say...is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016

