Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

On episode 16 of Conversation With the Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about the debut of The Nexus as well as why the angle was dropped.

During the podcast, Ryback stated that The Nexus was a great albeit underutilized faction.

"None of us know what's going to happen with our careers, but we know we're going to be a faction called The Nexus. And for a lot of the WWE Universe, a lot of fans, they loved it. It was a great faction and it was underutilized."

Ryback added, "[Wade Barrett] was the mental leader. I was the physical leader. I always kind of put it as that. Like, and I felt like that came across very well with the dynamic of the group that we had. And I felt like people got that. I felt like we both played our roles perfectly in that and that's why, a big part of why that all worked, along with everybody else that added their [[contributions]. [Justin] Gabriel was the highflier and Gabriel was a huge part of it too, I feel and everybody was. Everybody had their role."

According to Ryback, John Cena killed the Nexus angle because 'Big Match' John did not like that eight talents were getting over naturally. Moreover, 'The Big Guy' said that what happened was a result of having a noncompetitive star in WWE's top spot.

"It was not used properly mainly because of John Cena. f--king marks, that's your headline for the f--king week. And it's a fact across the board. Everybody knows it and he did not want that to go any further than what it was going to go passed because it was working, because it was eight guys getting over naturally. That's why. God forbid guys get over naturally."

Ryback continued, "that's what happens when you get a noncompetitive athlete in the top position who's not used to competing in real life. That's what happens."

Check out the show here. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

