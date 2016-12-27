The final WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2016 will take place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago with a loaded line-up.

On the 205 Live side, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will defend against Neville. 205 Live will also see WWE's first-ever "Gentleman's Duel" between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* How will AJ Styles adapt to the free-for-all, will Ziggler or Corbin be able to capitalize?

* Which tandem will leave with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

* What will John Cena have to say to the WWE Universe?

* Will Becky become the first two-time SmackDown Women's Champion?

