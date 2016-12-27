- Above are the top 10 moments from the final WWE RAW of 2016.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro turns 36 years old today while Bill Goldberg turns 50, Bill "Demolition Ax" Eadie turns 69, WWE Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine turns 29, Brawl For All winner Bart Gunn turns 53 and former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad turns 26. Also, today would have been the 46th birthday of Chyna and the 49th birthday of former WCW star Jerry "The Wall" Tuite.

- Below is the new promotional poster for "Sleight" from WWE Studios, which will be released on April 7th. The dramatic thriller blends science fiction and street magic, and stars Jacob Latimore, Dule Hill and Seychelle Gabriel.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.