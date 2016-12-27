- Above are the top 10 moments from the final WWE RAW of 2016.
- Below is the new promotional poster for "Sleight" from WWE Studios, which will be released on April 7th. The dramatic thriller blends science fiction and street magic, and stars Jacob Latimore, Dule Hill and Seychelle Gabriel.
The newest poster for @WWEStudios' @SleightTheMovie has arrived! https://t.co/F5G9ogNLhW pic.twitter.com/ujXsX49mK3— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
