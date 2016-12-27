- WWE posted this supercut of RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro performing the Cesaro Swing.

- As noted, Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match has been announced for next week's RAW from Tampa. WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the best chance of defeating Braun in a LMS match - Sami, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 57% went with Reigns while 16% voted for Sami, 14% for Owens and the rest for Rollins.

- John Cena met NHL legend Mark Messier before returning to the ring at last night's WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Cena ended the show with an Attitude Adjustment to WWE Champion AJ Styles after Styles retained over Cena and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat. below is Cena with Messier backstage:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.