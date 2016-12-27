- WWE posted this supercut of RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro performing the Cesaro Swing.
- John Cena met NHL legend Mark Messier before returning to the ring at last night's WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Cena ended the show with an Attitude Adjustment to WWE Champion AJ Styles after Styles retained over Cena and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat. below is Cena with Messier backstage:
Two guys who know how to win championships! #JohnCena #MarkMessier #HustleLoyaltyRespect #WWEMSG (photo: Dave Saffran / MSG Photos) pic.twitter.com/LLldm9muhU— MSG (@TheGarden) December 27, 2016
