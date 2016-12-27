Source: F4WOnline

For what it's worth, WWE officials have not decided on WrestleMania 33 plans for current United States Champion Roman Reigns with less than 100 days to go until the big event in Orlando.

It sounds like there could be a big coronation for Reigns at the Royal Rumble next month as he faces WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Owens' title on the line, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. That match will feature Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Regarding WrestleMania 33, Meltzer noted that there are different ideas being discussed for Reigns and one includes a big surprise that's probably not happening. No word yet on exactly what that surprise might be. However, none of the WrestleMania plans being discussed have anything to do with another Reigns coronation.

