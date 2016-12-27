- Above is the latest motivational video from Diamond Dallas Page as he celebrates Hanukkah and Christmas. Paige talks about people being depressed through the holidays and reveals some advice he gave to a fan via direct message on Twitter.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 96,000 interactions with 20,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's show, which drew 92,000 Twitter interactions with 18,000 unique authors. RAW also had 257,000 Facebook interactions with 185,000 unique authors, up from last week's show, which drew 194,000 interactions with 136,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- It looks like Mustafa Ali will be in action on tonight's WWE 205 Live from his hometown of Chicago. As noted, tonight's show will also feature Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and a "Gentleman's Duel" between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. Ali tweeted the following on tonight's show:

.@WWE205Live tonight in my hometown of Chicago. If you're going to try and change the world, you might as well start at home. @WWE — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) December 27, 2016

