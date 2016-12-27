- Above is the latest motivational video from Diamond Dallas Page as he celebrates Hanukkah and Christmas. Paige talks about people being depressed through the holidays and reveals some advice he gave to a fan via direct message on Twitter.
- It looks like Mustafa Ali will be in action on tonight's WWE 205 Live from his hometown of Chicago. As noted, tonight's show will also feature Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and a "Gentleman's Duel" between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. Ali tweeted the following on tonight's show:
.@WWE205Live tonight in my hometown of Chicago. If you're going to try and change the world, you might as well start at home. @WWE— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) December 27, 2016
