- This new "UpUpDownDown" video features Xavier Woods unboxing the Autel X-Star Drone as his 8 Days of Unboxing continues.

- Bill Goldberg took to Twitlonger and commented on turning 50 years old today:

"Can't thank everyone enough for the well wishes on my monumental 50th birthday....... just remember, 50's the new 30! Meet u at the gym!!!!! #WhosNext #every1isnext @wwe @GoldbergGarage #silverback"

- John Cena tweeted the following to hype his return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown, revealing that he will be in the opening segment:

The wait is over, the clock is almost out. TONITE #SDLive kicks off with the return of yours truly. Ready for that warm Chicago welcome! — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 27, 2016

