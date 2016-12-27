- As seen above, the latest episode of TNA's "My First Day" features Eli Drake.
- Jessie Godderz is featured in a new series titled "Tainted Dreams" on Amazon. He tweeted the following on his cameo appearance:
BREAKING NEWS:— Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) December 26, 2016
Watch the WORLD PREMIERE of @TaintedDreamsTS on @Amazon:https://t.co/KcXNlurk4j
See my cameo in Ep1 & 1st scene in Ep2! pic.twitter.com/5zi72MJ7Gk
