- A complete replay of "Countdown to UFC 207" has been made available for online viewing. The pre-event hype show takes a look at the main and co-main events for Friday's pay-per-view card from Las Vegas. In the headline act, Ronda Rousey returns to challenge Amanda Nunes for the female bantamweight title.

The co-main features Dominick Cruz defending his bantamweight belt against Cody Garbrandt. Previous fight clips, interviews and training sessions are included in the video.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett failed an out-of-competition drug test and is facing a lengthy suspension. The UFC released a statement after being notified of the violation by the USADA. Barnett previously failed drug tests three times.

Below is the complete statement:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Josh Barnett of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 9, 2016.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

- The latest UFC 207 card has been released and features two changes. To make up for the loss of Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum, welterweights Dong Hyun Kim and Tarec Saffiedine have been elevated off the FOX Sports 1 prelims and to the pay-per-view main card.

Also, Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price will now kickoff the FS1 prelims to fill the hole vacated by Kim and Saffiedine. Friday's card is headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes for the female bantamweight title.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

UFC Bantamweight Championship

Dominick Cruz (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt

* Bantamweight: T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

* Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

* Flyweight: Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

* Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

* Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle

* Welterweight: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7:30 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

