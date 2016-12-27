- WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn having fluid drained from his eye after the brawl with Braun Strowman on last night's RAW. As noted, the two will battle in a Last Man Standing match next week.

- WWE posted this video of the SmackDown Women's Title being customized for Alexa Bliss, who will defend against Becky Lynch tonight:

- WWE posted these videos of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler arriving for tonight's SmackDown Triple Threat with WWE Champion AJ Styles. Corbin says he's been telling people he belongs in the spotlight and tonight, he proves that by leaving Ziggler and Styles crying in the ring. He says this is going to be a sad end to AJ's year. Corbin says he's the spotlight and tonight all eyes are on him as he walks out the WWE Champion. Ziggler gets fired up and cuts a promo on tonight's title shot. Ziggler says for every thousand times he gets his ass kicked, there's one time where he comes out on top and that happens tonight.

