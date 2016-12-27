Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode features a big match between Neville and Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann. We'll also see the first ever "gentlemen's duel" seeing Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher facing off.

- We open the show with a video package looking at Neville's return and his destruction therein. Welcomed in by the announce team that quickly recap the SmackDown LIVE main event and run down the card for tonight's show.

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

Drew Gulak looking dapper in a suit accompanying Nese to the ring. I assume he asks Alicia on a date later. Handshake and an athletic exchange gets us started. Roll-up from Alexander for a short count. Alexander with the upper hand after hand stand head scissors. Nese showing off the power sending Alexander to the outside. Nese to the top rope for a missile drop kick, cover for a two. Alicia fires up the crowd for her man as Alexander fights out with palm strikes and forearms. Beautiful strike sequence from Nese ending with a leg sweep. Submissions make their appearance with a body scissors from Nese. Lots of elements in this one. Jaw breaker from Cedric followed by a bevy of elbows. Comeback sequence ending in the handspring roundhouse. Huge air on a springboard clothesline from the top rope and a near fall. Lumbar Check blocked by Nese, slips a kick, and hits a big clothesline.

We pan to the outside. Gulak gets in a tizzy with Fox. She gets caught red-handed with a shoe in her hand and Gulak gets the attention of the referee. He sees the situation and sends Fox to the back. Huge palm strike from Nese to send Alexander into a daze. Pin for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Tony Nese

- After the match, we go backstage with Alicia Fox. None other than Noam Dar finds her. He brings Fox a mistletoe for Christmas, and she gives him a couple stiff slaps. Apparently he enjoys pain.

- Pre-taped interview with Neville and Renee Young talking about his new outlook. Neville cites WWE officials overlooking him for the CWC. Neville says the WWE Universe and Americans are discriminatory against him, and he will take it out on the division. He talks about Rich Swann being his "young boy" overseas. Renee makes a remark about an unrecognizable word and it sends Neville out of the room.

Mustafa Ali vs. John Yurnet

Hometown hero Ali taking on Mr. 450. Yurnet seems to have injured his leg, but also playing the cowardly heel in this one. Quick utter from Ali. He sets Yurnet up in the corner. Irony at it's finest as he hits an Inverted 450 for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Mustafa Ali

- After the match, Ali cuts a promo on his hometown, and says he'll let the victories he piles up on 205 Live speak for themselves.

- Video package on Ariya Daivari looking at his feud with Jack Gallagher. As Gallagher is brought out, we recap the setup for the duel.

Gentlemen's Duel: Ariya Daivari vs. Jack Gallagher

We have a frying pan, candle sticks, rope, umbrella, lead pipe, wrench, and tea pot. This is already fantastic. Daivari picks the lead pipe and Gallagher goes with the umbrella. Gallagher walks him through the traditional rules of a duel. We go back-to-back and five paces. Gallagher gets to two, Daivari follows, jumps a leg sweep, and lands a crotch shot. Not to be outdone, a tap to the head as well. A thorough thrashing you might say. Gallagher decides better of an attack from behind. Daivari gets some offense in, but Gallagher puts a stop to it. Daivari leaves the ring and technically submits. First duel I've ever called. Hopefully not the last.

Winner via Forfeit: Jack Gallagher

- Vignette for the returning Japanese Buzzsaw, Tajiri. He makes his 205 Live debut next week.

Neville vs. Rich Swann

Swann refuses the handshake and goes to town on Neville early. The reverse whips and Swann flips out of the way. Swann goes for an outside dive, but met with a big clothesline from Neville as he reenters the ring. Neville throws Swann into the barricade, not once but twice. Neville sends Swann back-first into the ring apron video board. Official gets to an eight count, but Neville voluntarily breaks it with a big dive. He misses most of it, but caught by Swann. They head back inside where Neville locks the chin. Crowd urging Swann back up, but sent back down with a thundering chop. Running splash from self proclaimed king of the cruiserweights and slows the pace once again. Pointed elbows leads to a cover and a two count.

Impatient crowd starts chanting for Aries as Neville locks the chin once again. Tilt-a-whirl back breaker followed by a shooting star press to the back from Neville. Top rope missile drop kick, cover for a two. Swann selling the back quite well. A big USA chant rings out, much to the writers' delight. Swann fights out of another submission and lands a series of chops. Big hurricanrana from the champ. Swann skips a leg sweep and hits a mule kick. Springboard Phoenix Splash lands on Neville onto the floor outside. Kick to the midsection from Swann sets up a Tiger Bomb. Cover for a two.

Beautiful kick from Swann and sell from Neville. Swann hits the "Fantastic Voyage," but Neville kicks out. Both men up slowly in the middle of the ring. They land in the corner. A hobbled Swann goes for a corner attack but met with a kick from Neville. Red Arrow misses its target, but the Swann Song does not. One, two, NO! Swann desperately heads to the top on bad wheels, but Neville prevents the setup. They fight on the ropes until Swann sends him back down. Neville low bridges Swann. Enziguri from Neville, joins the party at the top. Superplex from Neville gets the pin and a statement victory. Fun match.

Winner via Pinfall: Neville

- After the match, Neville goes on a rampage and takes out Swann with a litany of kicks, throws, and strikes. Neville yells out "bring me my crown!" and officials check on Swann as we head off the air.

