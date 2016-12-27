As seen above, new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha had family members sitting at ringside for tonight's big win on the final SmackDown of 2016. WWE posted this exclusive video of their post-match celebration after pinning The Wyatt Family in the Four Corners Elimination Match.
This journey has been one to watch...— Triple H (@TripleH) December 28, 2016
...excited to see it continue.
Congratulations @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ #WeAreNXT #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wv736IkAsv
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.