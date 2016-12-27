John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Cena issued the challenge during his return promo on tonight's SmackDown and AJ later accepted after retaining over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Chris Jericho will be above the ring in a shark cage.

The Royal Rumble Match

Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and 28 Superstars TBA

