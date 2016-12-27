Talking Smack On The WWE Network

- Renee Young welcomes the audience to this week's show. She is joined by special guest co-host JBL. JBL says that he is not Daniel Bryan with a makeover. He insults Mauro Ranallo, and states how he prefers working with Renee instead. JBL calls Mauro a troll and mentions that he blocked him on twitter. Renee and JBL briefly discuss American Alpha winning the SD Live Tag Championships. JBL is surprised that The Wyatts are no longer champions.

- John Cena joins the show.... Renee asks John, how it feels to be back. John feels great, and says that he has a special place in his heart for The All State Arena, because it is the place where he had his first match. JBL says that Chicago has the greatest fans in the world. Cena mildly disagrees. Calls the Chicago crowds the most vocal, but feels that there are a few other places that can contend for having the greatest fans. Cena talks about the landscape in the WWE and the "New Era". He compares it to the period where he, Batista and Randy Orton came up. Calls the current crop of talent, the best the company has seen in 15 years.

- JBL comments on how Michael Cole has labeled John Cena as the greatest WWE superstar of all time. Cena responds with how much do you believe what Michael Cole says. JBL jokingly says that he never believes anything Cole says. JBL puts over Cena's longevity. However, JBL brings up John Cena's past criticism of The Rock for being a part timer. JBL asks Cena if he regrets making those comments. John says that he considers what he said back then as the "stupidest stuff ever". He said that at the time, Cena was looking at it with very blinded eyes. That he wanted to get Rock to come back and commit to the WWE. He now sees that he was wrong with his statements towards The Rock, and how he questioned his love for the business. Cena puts over how big of a worldwide star, The Rock is and how he has been great for the WWE. Just by making it as big as he has......

- Renee compliments and congratulates John Cena on his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Cena calls it a great experience and hopes to do it again someday. The conversation shifts to the Smackdown Live main event, and AJ Styles successful defense of the WWE Championship. Cena talks about the great showing by Styles, Ziggler and Corbin in that match. JBL mentions Cena going for the world championship record held by Ric Flair....... John Cena transitions into talking about how he is sick of people talking about how he and the WWE are sick of each other. How there have been rumors of how Cena is tired of being in the company. Cena takes issue with those reports. States that he loves the WWE and loves what he does. He sees his outside opportunities as a way to build up the company. He doesn't like the way people have him with one foot already out the door. Cena talks about how he has been receiving awkward looks from wrestlers in the company since he returned.

- AJ Styles joins the show and places the WWE Championship on the desk. Styles addresses John Cena and accuses him of trying to big league him. By showing up at the end of Styles match and offering to shake his hand. Styles says that Cena was out to punk him in the middle of the ring. That he knows what John was up to with his gesture. Cena responds by saying that he is going to punk Styles at The Royal Rumble. AJ mocks John and says that he didn't "punk" him at SummerSlam when he had the chance to. John mentions how he had an injured shoulder, and Styles pounces on Cena. He mocks him for using that as an excuse. John Cena says that he is going to take the WWE Championship away from Styles at the Royal Rumble. Says that if he wanted to punk out Styles he could have very easily tonight. Cena promises to do just that at The Royal Rumble. Before leaving the show, AJ tells Cena that he is going to do what he does best, and that's "Beat John Cena".

- After Styles leaves. JBL asks Cena to elaborate on how he mentioned earlier that he has been receiving awkward looks from the other wrestlers. JBL asks him to name names. Which Cena doesn't. Instead he talks about how it is similar to the way, AJ talks to him. Cena talks about how people think that he is washed up. That they are saying that he has gone Hollywood. Cena says that all that talk is fueling his fire. Cena talks about how he has yet to beat AJ Styles but he is best at not giving up. His focus isn't on being a 16 time world champ, but towards earning back respect. He doesn't like that he is being spoken about in a past text. Cena says "F That".

