- As seen on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, Mustafa Ali defeated a man named John Yurnet. Yurnet is better known as Mr. 450. He has made several appearances on WWE NXT TV since late 2014. Above is video from that match.
- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is getting involved in the Natalya vs. Nikki Bella feud as he had this exchange with Nikki after tonight's SmackDown:
Watching Smackdown Live, I admire Nikki's work ethic and determination. She's always been one of my favorites. @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/z7iIuuIjFC— Bret Hart (@BretHart) December 28, 2016
Aww thank you Bret! Means so much! You are such an inspiration & icon! N https://t.co/sjhMnyuBvU— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016
