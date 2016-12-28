- This Fallout video from last night features new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha after their big win over The Wyatt Family. Chad Gable says this journey is different from their journey to the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles because this is all about them together. Gable says they had something to prove on the main roster and they have started over together. Jason Jordan says they are solidifying their legacy. They told everyone they were coming to SmackDown to rekindle the tag team division and that's what they've been doing. Jordan says this win solidifies their journey together as the greatest tag team and they're going to continue.

- It will be interesting to see when Neville gets his WWE Cruiserweight Title shot from Rich Swann. Neville defeated Swann in the non-title main event of last night's WWE 205 Live and has been on a roll since returning at Roadblock earlier this month.

- As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave this week's 205 Live a thumbs up with over 3200 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #205Live? — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

