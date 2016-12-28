- Above is a new WWE 205 Live vignette for Ariya Daivari, which mentions his brother Shawn Daivari.
- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday. It appears there was a backstage birthday celebration for The Swiss Superman backstage at the live event in St. Louis as he and Sheamus tweeted these photos:
Happy Birthday to my #Raw Tag Team Title pal @WWECesaro... Okay! He's wearing the cake as a hat, I swear it was an accident. Scout's honour. pic.twitter.com/91s5ZOJGEF— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 28, 2016
Thank you for all the tweets messages, pics, videos etc. I appreciate it very much. Thank you pic.twitter.com/YywUJJp68h— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) December 28, 2016
