- Above is video from this week's Talking Smack with JBL talking to host Renee Young and her boyfriend Dean Ambrose. Ambrose says WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz deserves what happened to him tonight. JBL asks if it's a conflict of interest with Renee reporting on who she's dating. Renee does not believe it's a conflict of interest and Ambrose goes back to Miz upsetting Renee. Ambrose says he'd rather be in a fight with Bray Wyatt than be locked in a room with an angry woman. Renee says Miz crossed a line with what he said last week and she felt vulnerable. Renee says she's already apologized and thought it was water under the bridge. As noted, Miz will defend his title against Ambrose on next week's SmackDown.

- As seen on last night's WWE SmackDown, the La Luchadora character that Becky Lynch previously used to trick Alexa Bliss appeared at ringside and led to her losing the SmackDown Women's Title match to Bliss. Speculation is that the character will be played by Tamina Snuka, Mickie James or even Deonna Purrazzo but we haven't heard any word on plans yet. Below is an up close shot at who was playing the character last night:

Who is your pick for La Luchadora? I think it's Tamina.

