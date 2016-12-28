Tonight's WWE NXT was taped in Osaka, Japan a few weeks back. Below is our recap of matches airing tonight. Join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nia Jax
* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retained over Tajiri and Akira Tozawa
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated NXT Champion Samoa Joe to become the new champion
