- As noted, Bill Goldberg will be on next Monday's WWE RAW from Tampa to discuss Brock Lesnar and the Royal Rumble main event. Above is a promo for his return.

- Tonight's WWE NXT will be a two-hour special with matches from the recent live event in Osaka, Japan, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Samoa Joe to win the NXT Title. The following matches are scheduled to air tonight:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Aliyah

* Nia Jax vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka

* Tajiri and Akira Tozawa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Samoa Joe

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- It looks like the feud with Natalya and Nikki Bella will be heating up on next week's SmackDown as the two had this exchange after this week's show:

I said you are a NOTHING. I meant YOU are a NOTHING. And you will do NOTHING. And that's why he won't marry you..... @BellaTwins ?? #SDLive — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2016

You are unreal. I don't know what's gotten into you. We will finish this next week. Over it for the evening. Go play with your cats. N https://t.co/dx9biYy4kI — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016

