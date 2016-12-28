- As noted, Bill Goldberg will be on next Monday's WWE RAW from Tampa to discuss Brock Lesnar and the Royal Rumble main event. Above is a promo for his return.
* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Aliyah
* Nia Jax vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka
* Tajiri and Akira Tozawa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Samoa Joe
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- It looks like the feud with Natalya and Nikki Bella will be heating up on next week's SmackDown as the two had this exchange after this week's show:
I said you are a NOTHING. I meant YOU are a NOTHING. And you will do NOTHING. And that's why he won't marry you..... @BellaTwins ?? #SDLive— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2016
You are unreal. I don't know what's gotten into you. We will finish this next week. Over it for the evening. Go play with your cats. N https://t.co/dx9biYy4kI— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016
