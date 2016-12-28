- As seen above, EVOLVE posted a new mini-doc of Matt Riddle going to China to help promote a Mixed Martial Arts event. The fights will take place on March 17, 2017 at the Beijing Olympic Village.

- For Ring of Honor's TV taping in January, they have announced a major tag match with Adam Cole and Cody Rhodes going up against Kyle O'Reilly and Jay Lethal. According to Wrestling Observer's Daily Update, it should be noted O'Reilly's contract was up at the end of this year and this is his first 2017 ROH booking.

Kenny Omega On WWE Becoming A Monopoly, Cody Rhodes In Bullet Club, Headlining 'Wrestle Kingdom 11'
- NJPW has posted three videos on their YouTube showing life on the road with Tama Tonga. Tama (and his tag partner, Tanga Loa) are scheduled to defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Togi Makabe/Tomoaki Honma and Toru Yano/Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

