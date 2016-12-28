- As seen above, EVOLVE posted a new mini-doc of Matt Riddle going to China to help promote a Mixed Martial Arts event. The fights will take place on March 17, 2017 at the Beijing Olympic Village.

- NJPW has posted three videos on their YouTube showing life on the road with Tama Tonga. Tama (and his tag partner, Tanga Loa) are scheduled to defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Togi Makabe/Tomoaki Honma and Toru Yano/Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

