Thanks to Jessie Sharp Lee for the following WWE live event results from Tuesday's show in St. Louis, Missouri:

* Curtis Axel, Darren Young, Goldust, R-Truth and Sin Cara defeated Titus O'Neil, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Primo and Epico

* Big Cass defeated Rusev

* Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho in the match of the night

* NXT's Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as the special referee. Sasha got the win over Dana

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn in the second best match of the night

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns retained over WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the main event

