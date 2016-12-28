- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with new Turtle Beach Headphones in this "UpUpDownDown" video.
- WWE NXT Superstar Liv Morgan made her main roster debut at last night's live event in St. Louis. She teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as special referee. Sasha tweeted the following on their team after the show:
I like this team ??welcome to #Raw @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/FvNFI3DKQW— Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) December 28, 2016
