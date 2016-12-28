- The Bella Twins posted this video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella undergoing vitamin/mineral IV therapy to feel better.
- John Cena has placed #6 on DoSomething.org's 2016 Celebs Gone Good list for his work with Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen and The Ad Council. The top 5 were Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Shailene Woodley. WWE congratulated Cena with this tweet:
Congrats to @WWE @JohnCena for winning the #6 spot on @dosomething #CelebsGoneGood list for his work w/ @SusanGKomen @MakeAWish @AdCouncil pic.twitter.com/mkJSdnDw0z— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 28, 2016
