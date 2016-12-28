- The Bella Twins posted this video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella undergoing vitamin/mineral IV therapy to feel better.

- There's been a lot of speculation on when Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) may make his WWE return, if that is still the plan. Talk among fans heated up today when WWN Live announced Hero for their EVOLVE events on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th in San Antonio, Texas during WWE's Royal Rumble weekend. Hero's opponent for Friday has not been announced but he will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. on Saturday, which is the same night as WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" with Bobby Roode vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- John Cena has placed #6 on DoSomething.org's 2016 Celebs Gone Good list for his work with Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen and The Ad Council. The top 5 were Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Shailene Woodley. WWE congratulated Cena with this tweet:

