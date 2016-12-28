- WWE posted this video of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about his own personal journey in & out of the ring, and how it affected his role in WWE Studios' The Resurrection of Gavin Stone."
- New SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha aren't the only ones that had family sitting ringside for last night's final SmackDown of 2016 in Chicago as announcer David Otunga had his mother, son, sister and niece in attendance. He posted these photos:
