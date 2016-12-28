Birthdays:
- Tatsumi Fujinami (born December 28, 1953) turns 63
- Taryn Terrell aka Tiffany (born December 28, 1985) turns 31
- Courtney Taylor (born December 28, 1984) turns 32
WATCH: Courtney Taylor vs. AJ Lee' (FCW 11.28.09)
- Lolita (born December 28, 1990) turns 26
WATCH: Sexy Star vs. Lolita [Xtremo & Sangriento]
- Rachael Ellering (born December 28, 1992) turns 24
***
NWA Upstate: December 28, 1955
in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York
- Bob Leipler vs. Seelie Samara ended in a Draw
- Johnny Barend defeated Danny McShain
- Bobby Bruns defeated Firpo Zbyszko
- Ilio DiPaolo defeated Wee Willie Davis
- Fritz von Erich defeated Whipper Billy Watson by DQ
WWF in MSG: December 28, 1984
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Brutus Beefcake (w/ Johnny Valiant) defeated SD Jones
- Salvatore Bellomo defeated Johnny Rodz
- Antonio Inoki (c) defeated David Schultz to retain the WWF Martial Arts Championship
- The Junkyard Dog defeated Paul Kelly
- The Cobra defeated Black Tiger to win the vacant WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship
- Bob Orton, Jr. & Roddy Piper vs. Jimmy Snuka & Tonga Kid ended in a Double DQ
- Mike Rotundo defeated Rene Goulet
- Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch (c) vs. The Brisco Brothers (Jack Brisco & Jerry Brisco) for the WWF World Tag Team Championship ended in a Double Count Out
- Barry Windham defeated Mr. Fuji
- Hulk Hogan (c) defeated The Iron Sheik (w/ Freddie Blassie) to retain the WWF World Heavyweight Championship
WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 28, 1986
at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona
- Koko B. Ware defeated Frenchy Martin
- Adrian Adonis & The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated SD Jones & The American Express (Danny Spivey & Mike Rotundo)
- Kamala (w/ Kim Chee & The Wizard) defeated Billy Anderson
- King Kong Bundy (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Pete Gonzalez
- Dino Bravo (w/ Johnny V) defeated Alex Knight
- Butch Reed, Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik (w/ Slick) defeated The Islanders (Haku & Tama) & Jose Luis Rivera
WWF in MSG: December 28, 1989
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tito Santana defeated Bob Bradley
- Chris Dube & Little Coco defeated Cowboy Cattrell & Little Tokyo
- Rick Martel defeated Brutus Beefcake
- Tugboat Thomas defeated Dale Wolfe
- Jake Roberts defeated Ted DiBiase in a No Disqualification Match
- Koko B. Ware defeated Mike Sharpe
- The Colossal Connection (Andre The Giant & Haku) (c) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Demolition (Ax & Smash) by Count Out to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship
- Roddy Piper defeated Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) in a Steel Cage Match
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 28, 1991
at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
- The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated Brian Costello & Brian Donahue
- Rick Martel defeated Dale Wolfe
- The Big Boss Man defeated JW Storm
- Repo Man defeated Larry Sampson
- The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk) (c) defeated The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship
WCW Starrcade: December 28, 1992
at the The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia
- Dark match: Brad Armstrong defeated Shanghai Pierce
- Van Hammer and Danny Spivey defeated Johnny B. Badd and Cactus Jack
- Big Van Vader and Dustin Rhodes defeated Kensuke Sasaki and The Barbarian
- The Great Muta and Barry Windham defeated Brian Pillman and 2 Cold Scorpio
- Steve Williams and Sting defeated Jushin Liger and Erik Watts
- Shane Douglas and Ricky Steamboat (c) defeated Barry Windham and Brian Pillman to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship and WCW World Tag Team Championships
- Sting defeated Big Van Vader to win the King of Cable tournament (WATCH HERE)
- Ron Simmons (c) defeated Steve Williams by disqualification to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
- Masa Chono (c) defeated The Great Muta to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship
- The Great Muta won the BattleBowl battle royal to win the BattleBowl ring
ECW Hardcore TV: December 28, 1993
in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Chad Austin defeated Pitbull #1
- Rockin' Rebel defeated Don E. Allen
- Terry Funk defeated Sabu (c) in a No Disqualification Match to win the ECW Heavyweight Championship
WCW Starrcade: December 28, 1997
at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.
- Eddie Guerrero (c) defeated Dean Malenko to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- The nWo (Randy Savage, Scott Norton & Vincent) defeated Ray Traylor & The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (w/ Ted DiBiase)
- Goldberg defeated Steve McMichael
- Saturn defeated Chris Benoit in a No Disqualification Match
- Buff Bagwell defeated Lex Luger
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Curt Hennig (c) to win the WCW United States Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Larry Zbyszko (WCW) defeated Eric Bischoff (nWo) by DQ in a Control For Monday NITRO Match (Special Referee: Bret Hart)
- Sting defeated Hollywood Hogan (c) to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
WWF Monday Night RAW: December 28, 1998
at The Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York
- Val Venis defeated The Road Dogg by DQ in a WWF Hardcore Championship
- Edge defeated Al Snow by DQ
- X-Pac (c) defeated The Big Bossman by DQ to retain the WWF European Championship
- Steve Blackman & Goldust defeated Owen Hart & Jeff Jarrett
- Triple H (w/ Billy Gunn, Chyna, The Road Dogg & X-Pac) defeated Ken Shamrock (w/ Test & The Big Bossman) (c) by DQ in a WWF Intercontinental Championship match
- Kane (w/ Gerald Brisco & Pat Patterson) defeated Billy Gunn by DQ
- The Road Dogg (c) defeated Mankind to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship
WCW Monday Nitro: December 28, 1998
in the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- The Cat (w/ Sonny Onoo) defeated Shiima Nobunaga (w/ Chris Jericho & Ralphus)
- Norman Smiley defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.
- Booker T defeated Fit Finlay
- Barry Windham defeated Prince Iaukea
- Eddie Guerrero & Juventud Guerrera defeated Kidman & Rey Mysterio Jr.
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Disco Inferno
- Scott Steiner (w/ Buff Bagwell) defeated Konnan (c) to win the WCW World Television Championship
- Scott Hall defeated Brian Adams
- Ric Flair defeated Eric Bischoff in an Everything On The Line Match
WWE Smackdown: December 28, 2000
at Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- Christian & Edge defeated Chris Jericho in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Chris Benoit (c) defeated Matt Hardy to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Kurt Angle (c) defeated Buh Buh Ray Dudley to retain the WWF Championship
- The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan, Ivory & The Good Father) (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Jacqueline & The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) in an Inter-Gender Tag Team Match
- Raven (c) defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship
- T&A (Albert & Test) defeated Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty)
- The Rock & The Undertaker defeated Rikishi, William Regal & Kane
WWE Velocity: December 28, 2002
at the Tulsa Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Dark Match: John Davis defeated Michael Hutch
- Dark Match: Spanky defeated Redd Dogg
- Matt Hardy defeated Brandon Groom
- A-Train defeated Sho Funaki
- Jamie Noble & Nunzio (w/ Nidia) defeated Vinnie Valentino & Gabe Roach
- John Cena (w/ Bull Buchanan) defeated Chuck
Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Abdullah the Butcher - 3PW: December 28, 2002
TNA iMPACT!: December 28, 2006
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Chris Sabin & James Storm defeat Christopher Daniels & Petey Williams
- Robert Roode (w/ Ms. Brooks) defeats Lance Hoyt
- Sting defeats Abyss (w/ James Mitchell) and Christian Cage (w/ Tomko) in a Non Title Nightstick On A Pole Three Way Match
Ring of Honor Wrestling: December 28, 2009
at The Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeated El Generico & Kevin Steen in a tables are legal match to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships (Originally aired May 30, 2009)
- The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Brent Albright & Erick Stevens, El Generico & Kevin Steen, Kenny King & Rhett Titus, The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards), The Dark City Fight Club (Jon Davis & Kory Chavis), The Embassy (Ernie Osiris & Jimmy Rave) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) in a Honor Rumble (Originally aired October 5, 2009)
- The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) (c) (w/ Shane Hagadorn) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships (Originally aired November 23, 2009)
- Jerry Lynn (c) defeated Austin Aries, Bryan Danielson & Tyler Black in a fatal four way match to retain the ROH World Championship (Originally aired June 6, 2009)
- Tyler Black defeated Bryan Danielson (Originally aired July 25, 2009)
- Roderick Strong defeated Bryan Danielson (Originally aired November 16, 2009)
WWE Monday Night RAW: December 28, 2009
at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Dark Match: Santino Marella defeated Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea)
- Ted DiBiase defeated Evan Bourne
WATCH: Evan Bourne vs. Ted DiBiase on RAW: December 28, 2009
- Cody Rhodes defeated Mark Henry
WATCH: Mark Henry' vs. Cody Rhodes on RAW: December 28, 2009
- Maryse defeated Kelly Kelly
WATCH: Maryse vs. Kelly Kelly' on RAW: December 28, 2009
- Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz
- Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz (c) by DQ in a WWE United States Championship Match
WATCH: Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz on RAW: December 28, 2009
- D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H) defeated Big Show and Chavo Guerrero
WATCH: D-Generation X vs. on Big Show & Chavo Guerrero on RAW: December 28, 2009
- John Cena defeated Sheamus (c) by Disqualification in a WWE Championship Match
WWE NXT: December 28, 2010
at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Johnny Curtis
- Conor O'Brian defeated Derrick Bateman
- Byron Saxton defeated Ted DiBiase by disqualification
WWE NXT: December 28, 2011
at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Justin Gabriel defeated Heath Slater
- Tyson Kidd defeated Percy Watson
- Derrick Bateman defeated Johnny Curtis
WWE Superstars: December 28, 2012
at the Global Corporate Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut
- Sheamus defeated Big Show in a Lumberjack match - Best of December 24, 2012 Monday Night RAW # 1022 (WATCH HERE)
- Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) defeated Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) in a WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contendership match - Best of September 10, 2012 Monday Night RAW # 1007
- John Cena defeated CM Punk (c) by Disqualification in a WWE Championship Match - Best of July 23, 2012 Monday Night RAW # 1000
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 28, 2012
at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York
- Dark match: Alicia Fox defeated Aksana
- Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) defeated Primo (w/ Epico & Rosa Mendes) (WATCH HERE)
- Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) and Wade Barrett defeated Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) and Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)
- Antonio Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)
- Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston) defeated The Miz (WATCH HERE)
- Sheamus defeated Brad Maddox (WATCH HERE)
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated The Big Show (c) by count out in a World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: "Backstage Fallout" SmackDown - December 28, 2012
WWE Monday Night RAW: December 28, 2015
at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Neville defeated Kevin Owens (WATCH HERE)
- Sasha Banks (w/ Naomi & Tamina Snuka) defeated Becky Lynch (WATCH HERE)
- Kalisto (w/ Sin Cara) defeated Kofi Kingston (w/ Big E & Xavier Woods)
- Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Sin Cara (w/ Kalisto)
WATCH: A special tribute to Motörhead frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister: Raw, December 28, 2015
- Ryback defeated The Big Show by Count Out (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: A bruised Heath Slater' needs ice for his jaw: Raw Fallout, December 28, 2015
- The League of Nations (King Barrett, Sheamus & Rusev) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) & Dean Ambrose (WATCH HERE)
- John Cena defeated Alberto Del Rio (c) by DQ in a WWE United States Championship Match
WATCH: Zack Ryder and The Miz backstage segment: Raw Fallout, December 28, 2015
